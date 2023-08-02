Skip to main content
Device Global Header

Subscribe
or Renew

Advanced Search

This article is available to subscribers. Subscribe now. Already have an account? Sign in

PerspectiveFossil Fuel, Pollution, and Climate ChangeFree Preview

Reducing Health Care’s Climate Impact — Mission Critical or Extra Credit?

List of authors.
  • Alexander S. Rabin, M.D.,
  • and Elizabeth G. Pinsky, M.D.

The Joint Commission has demoted proposed hospital sustainability standards from mandatory to optional. In making the standards “extra credit,” has the accrediting body strayed from its mission?

Continue reading this article

Select an option below:

Create your account to get 2 free subscriber-only articles each month.

Get Free Access Now Subscribe For Full Access

Already have an account?

Sign In

Print subscriber?

Activate your online access.

Funding and Disclosures

Disclosure forms provided by the authors are available at NEJM.org.

The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent those of the U.S. government or the Department of Veterans Affairs.

This article was published on August 2, 2023, at NEJM.org.

Author Affiliations

From the Pulmonary Section, Veterans Affairs Ann Arbor Healthcare System, and the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of Michigan — both in Ann Arbor (A.S.R.); and the Center for the Environment and Health, Massachusetts General Hospital, the Department of Psychiatry, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School — all in Boston (E.G.P.).

Print Subscriber? Activate your online access.