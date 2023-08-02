This article is available to subscribers. Subscribe now. Already have an account? Sign in
PerspectiveFossil Fuel, Pollution, and Climate ChangeFree Preview
Reducing Health Care’s Climate Impact — Mission Critical or Extra Credit?List of authors.
The Joint Commission has demoted proposed hospital sustainability standards from mandatory to optional. In making the standards “extra credit,” has the accrediting body strayed from its mission?
Funding and Disclosures
Disclosure forms provided by the authors are available at NEJM.org.
The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent those of the U.S. government or the Department of Veterans Affairs.
This article was published on August 2, 2023, at NEJM.org.
Print Subscriber? Activate your online access.